MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - 7News anchor Belkys Nerey was a featured cook at this year’s South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

Anyone who’s ever watched a “Bite with Belkys” knows how much Nerey loves to cook.

She received plenty of support on Sunday from the 7News family and her fiancé.

Had a blast during my cooking demo @SOBEWFF loved it. Thanks everybody who came out to support #BiteWithBelkys pic.twitter.com/rRu7sJkIge — Belkys Nerey (@belkysnerey) February 24, 2019

Nerey never passes up an opportunity to work her magic in the kitchen, and this weekend she made a dish in front of a crowd.

She had 30 minutes to make chicken souvlaki and Greek tzatziki.

Another high point of the festival was the event was sponsored by Goya Foods.

