‘7500’ premieres tomorrow on Amazon Prime starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt

(WSVN) - Flying has become a bit more of a hassle than it was in the past because of the pandemic.

The new film “7500” starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt is making the possibility of flying even scarier than it already is.

Gordon-Levitt had taken three years off from acting to spend time with his family, but he’s returning to what he described as his most challenging acting job of his career.

The movie tells the story of his character, Tobias Ellis, piloting a flight from Berlin to Paris that gets hijacked shortly after takeoff and his battle with the perpetrators.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, starring in “7500”: “It was really intense, like you said, but a very rewarding experience.”

Jordan Gordon-Levitt as Tobias Ellis in “7500”: “They don’t have guns. They don’t have knives. If you work together you can beat them.”

Gordon-Levitt spoke of the tight quarters the movie set was placed in.

Jordan Gordon-Levitt: “It’s as claustrophobic as it looks, and I think that feeling of claustrophobia besides just from making for an intense experience, it actually speaks to what the whole story is about.”

Most of the dialogue in the movie is in fact improvised.

Jordan Gordon-Levitt: “Getting to really put myself there after really a lifetime of always wanting to find as much truth as I can in a performance, that was a big part of why I was so inspired to do it.”

That kind of improvisation is why director Patrick Vollrath trusted Gordon-Levitt with the performance.

Patrick Vollrath, director of “7500”: “Before every scene we were like, ‘OK you have to do this, this, this. What you do in between, that’s up to you.'”

Jordan Gordon-Levitt: “We had to figure out how not to treat each other with prejudice and how to find those human commonalities. It’s sort of a microcosm for the whole world.”

You can stream “7500” on Amazon Prime starting tomorrow.

