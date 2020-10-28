61st annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show kicks off

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - COVID has put a pause on so many events this year, but not the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. It’s full steam ahead, even though they don’t really use steam anymore. All the yachts are on display Wednesday through Sunday, so get on board!

Here’s something that will float your boat.

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is here.

Carlos Suarez, founder, Venice Magazine: “Well, I believe every yacht here is for sale.”

All these yachts, so little time, but if you want to feel like a VIP, climb aboard this over-the-top yacht.

Carlos Suarez: “This is our VIP lounge, and it’s a way to kind of give everyone a chance to take a break because the boat show, you know, it’s huge, and there’s lots of walking.”

So walk on up to 9,000 square feet of luxury.

Carlos Suarez: “It’s a multi-level yacht with a different experience on each level.”

But the top deck is where all the action is.

You and your BFFs can enjoy the wind in your hair and the rosé in your glass! What better way to take in the sights!

Jennifer, attendee: “It’s amazing. It’s out in the open air, and we’re enjoying the boat show 2020.”

You can also put your COVID cares on hold for a few hours.

Carlos Suarez: “There’s plenty of space for social distancing. We have all the CDC guidelines in place.”

Attendee: “I feel safe. Everyone is wearing their mask, practicing social distancing and it’s great to be outside.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

801 Seabreeze Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

www.flibs.com

