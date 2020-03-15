Bacon asparagus pasta/Belkys

If you’re looking for a quick, tase dinner Italian style, you’re in luck! That’s what’s cooking as grab a bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Bacon Asparagus Pasta

Ingredients:

8 oz. uncooked pasta

8 or more strips of uncooked bacon, diced

8 oz. fresh asparagus, ends trimmed and cut into bite-sized pieces

1/2 cup dry white wine (to taste)

1/2 cup grated or flaked Parmesan cheese

Method of Preparation:

Cook the pasta in a large pot of generously salted water- cook until al dente.

Add bacon to a medium sauté pan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally until crispy.

Remove the bacon with a slotted spoon and set aside. Add asparagus to the pan and sauté in the bacon grease for 5-6 minutes, stirring occasionally until cooked.

Remove asparagus with a slotted spoon and set aside with the bacon.

Slowly add the white wine to deglaze the pan, scraping the bottom to pick up all the delicious brown bits.

Continue cooking for 3-4 minutes or until the wine has reduced by about half.

When the pasta is cooked, drain it. Then, add the asparagus and bacon, and give it a final toss.

To Plate: Serve in large bowl with grated parmesan. Enjoy!

Serves: 1

