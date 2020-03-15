Bacon asparagus pasta/Belkys

If you’re looking for a quick, tase dinner Italian style, you’re in luck! That’s what’s cooking as grab a bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Bacon Asparagus Pasta
Ingredients:
8 oz. uncooked pasta
8 or more strips of uncooked bacon, diced
8 oz. fresh asparagus, ends trimmed and cut into bite-sized pieces
1/2 cup dry white wine (to taste)
1/2 cup grated or flaked Parmesan cheese
Method of Preparation:
- Cook the pasta in a large pot of generously salted water- cook until al dente.
- Add bacon to a medium sauté pan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally until crispy.
- Remove the bacon with a slotted spoon and set aside. Add asparagus to the pan and sauté in the bacon grease for 5-6 minutes, stirring occasionally until cooked.
- Remove asparagus with a slotted spoon and set aside with the bacon.
- Slowly add the white wine to deglaze the pan, scraping the bottom to pick up all the delicious brown bits.
- Continue cooking for 3-4 minutes or until the wine has reduced by about half.
- When the pasta is cooked, drain it. Then, add the asparagus and bacon, and give it a final toss.
To Plate: Serve in large bowl with grated parmesan. Enjoy!
Serves: 1
