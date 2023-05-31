SoFlo summer weather can be brutally hot and humid it makes you just want to cut off all your hair.

Good thing the 60s bob is back.

Even celebrities are getting in on the hairy or should we say less hairy action.

Hair today, gone tomorrow.

Zendaya, Hailey Bieber and Ciara all have a fresh look for the summer.

Jonathan Feldner/salon owner: “We’ve seen 60s bob is coming back. The look from Ciara, to get that look, all she really needs to do is part her hair to one side. Kind of like set it so she has that volume.”

For celebrity stylist, Jonathan at Jonathan Cole Salon in Miami, this short do is classically cool.

Plus, the style is fashionably fun.

Jonathan Feldner: “You can always do it asymmetrical where it goes a little bit longer in the front and goes high in the back. Or you can do it when it’s heavier on one side because you want to part on that side.”

Just like the sophisticated look of “Emily in Paris” star, Lily Collins on the Met Gala red carpet.

Jonathan Feldner: “She saw that you had that straight and it kind of curved on the inside. That’s pretty much the basic concept of that style. You always want to use a heat protector. So something that blocks in case you’re going to blowdry the hair or flat iron the hair, that way you don’t create damage.”

For Hailey Bieber, she traded in her long locks for this cute face-framing cut. And, it goes great with some ear bling.

Jonathan Feldner: “The one go to everyone does is deep part and put everything on one side. Make a nice heavy bang and then pin this behind their ear. It lets your ear show so you can put on nice jewelry. And it also gives you something to have in the front where you’re not so open.”

Or for those who are on the go, the damp look is always a go to, especially for SoFlo weather.

Jonathan Feldner: “Your basic wash and go on a bob. You wash your hair as normal. You put your conditioner in. You throw the coconut oil cream in. You go out the door and it’s done. It gives you hold. It gives your hydration. It gives you shine. But that way, you can go out into the Miami heat and not worry about frizz.”

