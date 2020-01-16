600 team members needed to help with Super Bowl Halftime show

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Want to be a part of the Super Bowl? Well, now you may have a chance.

Producers for the Super Bowl Halftime show are searching for 600 field team members to assist with the performance featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

To qualify, you must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, and to apply, click here.

Super Bowl LIV is scheduled to take place on Feb. 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and will air on WSVN.

Participate in the upcoming @Pepsi @SuperBowl LIV Halftime Show at @HardRockStadium! Producers are looking for 600 Field Team members over the age of 18 to assist during the @JLo and @Shakira performance. Learn More at https://t.co/b4XeE4qfXk pic.twitter.com/k0qoeqFIRy — Hard Rock Stadium (@HardRockStadium) January 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.