FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The IGNITE Broward Festival is returning to South Florida.

The interactive light and sound-based art installations will return for a fifth year.

Organizers said the 2026 edition of the festival is their most ambitious yet. It will run for 10 days, Feb. 13-22, with over 25 spectacular displays across four different Broward County locations: Dania Beach, Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The festival is free and open to the public, continuing its mission of making art accessible for all. For more information, click here.

