5th Cork & Fork food festival held in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The fifth annual Cork & Fork food and wine festival kicked off in Coral Gables this weekend.

Attendees enjoyed culinary tastings from local restaurants, cooking classes with renowned chefs, live entertainment and international wine selections.

Channel 7’s own Alex de Armas helped emcee the event. She joined Miami Chef Eileen Andrade for a cooking demonstration.

