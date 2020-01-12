50th Three Kings Day Parade held in Little Havana

MIAMI (WSVN) - Tens of thousands of people flocked to Miami’s Little Havana for the 50th annual Three Kings Day Parade.

Families lined Southwest Eighth Street to take in the festive sights and sounds, Sunday afternoon.

Revelers enjoyed food from local vendors and restaurants while watching floats pass by alongside people marching down Calle Ocho between Fourth and 17th avenues.

To the delight of children and the young at heart, Mickey and Minnie Mouse also made an appearance.

