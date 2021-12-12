FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Following a pandemic pause, the greatest show on H2O made a remarkable return, just in time to mark a big birthday.

The 50th Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade brought in a wave of dazzling decorations to the Intracoastal Waterway this weekend.

Jennifer Ducan was among the spectators getting ready to watch the festive vessels sail by in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Saturday evening.

“Everybody is happy that they can be outside and enjoy each other’s company, and it’s a great start to the holiday season,” she said.

7News cameras captured revelers standing outside balconies and in waterfront cafes before this year’s edition of the enduring holiday tradition kicked off.

But the best seat was dockside right next to the water, where people pulled up chairs and waited for the festivities to start.

Revelers in the holiday spirit pointed out the weater was perfect for the occasion.

“I’m in shorts, flip-flops and a T-shirt,” said a man.

The Grand Marshal for the 2021 parade was actor and TV personality Mario Lopez.

“It’s such an incredible tradition. I love that the community gets so involved,” he said.

Over 100 boats took to the water this year, including 7News’ own cruise.

Those watching the brightly lit vessels go by said this is a tradition they make sure not to miss.

“The whole entire parade, I’ve seen it many times. It’s wonderful,” said a woman wearing a Santa hat.

7News will air the Winterfest Television Special on Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. It will air again several times through Dec. 31. For more details, click here.

