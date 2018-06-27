50 Cent faces backlash for mocking Terry Crews for his sexual harassment activism

(CNN) — Actor/rapper 50 Cent was blasted on social media for mocking Terry Crews after the former “Everybody Hates Chris” star spoke out about sexual assault.

Crews, who in October publicly accused a Hollywood executive of groping him at an industry event, appeared Tuesday before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights.

50 Cent posted a pair of photos of Crews on Instagram, one showing him topless with the words “I got raped, my wife just watched” superimposed over it and another of the actor with a rose in his mouth and the words “Gym time.”

“LOL,What the f*** is going on out here man?,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption. “Terry: l froze in fear, they would have had to take me to jail. Get the strap.”

The rapper has since deleted the posts, but screen grabs are being shared on social media.

Terry Crews, one of the best armys, recently revealed that he was sexually assaulted, 50 Cent then proceeded to mock him. Army let’s send many positive messages to Terry Crews he could really need them right now #BTS #ChoiceInternationalArtist #TeenChoice pic.twitter.com/7vPzYGQutG — Kookie · • ° (@JIMINIEEKOOK) June 27, 2018

Many criticized 50 Cent for the posts.

“So Terry Crews had the guts to speak out about assault and 50 cent thinks it’s funny,” one person tweeted. “This is why men bottle up their hurt.”

Actress Kelechi Okafor also called out 50 Cent, who is one of the stars and a producer of the Starz drama “Power.”

Toxic masculinity is what is doing @50cent instead of showing support to @terrycrews he is mocking him. Childish. — Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) June 26, 2018

CNN has reached out to reps for both 50 Cent and Crews for comment.

