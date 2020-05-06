5 remaining masked singers to compete Wednesday; ‘Masked Singer’ renewed for 4th season

Are you ready “four” more? “The Masked Singer” has been renewed for a fourth season, and they hope to have it ready to go this fall, but we still have to finish season three. Here’s a sneak peek of tonight’s show.

Kitty (singing): “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend.”

Gordon Ramsey: “Amazing voice.”

Jenny McCarthy: “Right?”

Kitty’s right! Diamonds are a girl’s best friend!

But what about a golden mask?

Kitty and four other secret celebrities sing it out tonight on “The Masked Singer.”

Rhino (singing): “If I never get to build my mansion in Georgia or drive a sports car up the coast of California.”

Rhino is in the running. He’s gotta be a famous country crooner, right? Y’all come back now, ya hear?

Jenny McCarthy: “Oh, my God!”

That, my friend, is one fabulous amphibian!

Frog is definitely a famous rapper. He kind of sounds like Bow Wow — just guessing, though.

Night Angel (singing): “In a flash, he was gone. It happened so soon but could you dooo…”

Night Angel bringing it home with a sultry version of “Black Velvet,” if you please, and yes, we do.

Turtle (singing): “All you have to do is stay a minute, just take your time.”

The Turtle cannot only sing, but have you seen his fancy foot work?

Break it down, T!

One thing’s for sure, whoever walks away the winner of season three is already golden in our book.

The fab masks are warming up their voices now. An all new episode of “The Masked Singer” is coming up next, right after Deco Drive.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.