What do you get when you combine the warm South Florida temps with a day at the beach? The frigid and daunting Polar Bear plunge, of course. Deco’s cuddly polar bear, Chris Van Vliet, is here with more.

There are no latitudinal requirements for a polar plunge. It’s not our fault the water here is slightly warmer than in New York or my home country of Canada. A SoFlo hotel is ringing in the new year — by helping you take the plunge.

Want to beat that New Year’s hangover? Head on over to Atlantic Hotel & Spa in Fort Lauderdale for their fourth annual Polar Bear Plunge & Brunch.

Steven D’Apuzzo, Atlantic Hotel & Spa: “The Polar Bear Plunge is our way to celebrate New Year’s with a splash. We’re washing away 2018 and coming into 2019 with a clean slate.”

Don’t worry about what to wear — because pretty much anything goes.

Steven D’Apuzzo, Atlantic Hotel & Spa: “We’ve had guests come from a big night out staggering in with tuxedos and gowns, to people starting the day fresh with a bathing suit.”

The plunge takes place across the street from the hotel, by Lifeguard Tower 11 on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Steven D’Apuzzo: “We meet at exactly 11 a.m. The horn will blow, and we go straight into the water.”

After your dip in the not-so-frigid water, head across the street and warm up, slightly, in a robe. From there, it’s up to the hotel spa for a quick change, then a well-earned brunch.

Steven D’Apuzzo: “The brunch menu is spectactular. There’s eggs Benedict, bananas foster French toast, which is to die for, and of course, we have to have bottomless bloodys and mimosas.”

Lauren: “Oh, it’s great to come back in and fill our stomachs after drinking all night and cooling off outside, so it’ll be a good time.”

So literally jump into 2019 with the Polar Bear Plunge & Brunch.

Steven D’Apuzzo: “Taking the plunge is an opportunity to really start the year fresh. It may not be cold out there, but we still take advantage of the beautiful blue water we have.”

The brunch will be an à la carte menu, with the bottomless mimosas for $15 … but taking the Polar Plunge, now that is priceless.

FOR MORE INFO:

4th Polar Bear Plunge & Brunch

Atlantic Hotel & Spa

601 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

(954) 567-8020

www.atlantichotelfl.com/offers/happenings.html

