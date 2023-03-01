It’s snowing in LA. Maybe that’s why Hollywood is coming south for the Miami Film Festival, for the warm weather and the warmth of our charming Alex Miranda. Alex, I think we’re going to stop letting you write your own introductions.

At this year’s Miami Film Festival, expect premieres of up-and-coming flicks, tons of parties and hot celebrities, but yes, I do have all the deets because like Lynn said, I am that charming!

The 40th Miami Film Festival is bigger and better than ever.

Lauren Cohen: “We have so many more films than I think people are used to, and we have so many special guests that we are welcoming to the film festival.”

“Andor” star Diego Luna will be in attendance and getting Variety’s first Virtuoso Award.

Lauren Cohen: “The Variety Virtuoso Award is an award where we’re partnering with Variety to actor Diego Luna in honor of his incredible career.”

And actor Nic Cage, who got the Legends and Ground Breakers Award.

Lauren Cohen: “Nicolas Cage has been obviously acting for a very, very long time. It’s just honoring the full scope of how many years he’s been in the business and how influential he has been.”

Guests will also get to see comedian Ray Romano’s directorial debut “Somewhere in Queens.”

Ray Romano: “The movie is ultimately about family. It’s specific to this Italian American family, but I think it appeals universally, and I’m hoping and expecting there would be a nice crowd that identifies with it.”

Ray also wrote the film, which was inspired by his real life family but filming wasn’t so smooth sailing for the veteran actor.

Ray Romano: “One of my concerns was who was going to watch me, so it was a bit of a challenge, but once we got rolling, the actors were great. My biggest fear was how were these actors going to respond to a first-time director.”

This year’s event doesn’t just take place in the 305, a lot of it is centered around Miami.

Lauren Cohen: “We have a lot of local films that we’re really excited about, between our shorts programs and our Made in MIA features category. It’s really just celebrating Miami and everything Miami has to offer.”

Keep in mind, this is Miami, so the fun doesn’t end when the movies do.

Lauren Cohen: “We have parties every single night of the film festival. The parties are always really big, very exciting and so much going on, and every other night we have parties going on all around the city.”

The festival starts this Friday and ends on March 12.

