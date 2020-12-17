4 SoFlo hot spots serve up unique spins on holiday fave eggnog

Eggnog. Coquito. Whatever you call it, some people think it’s delicious during the holidays, but why be traditional when you can get creative? Deco’s checking out four spots that are flipping the recipe on this classic drink.

Don’t “nog” it ’til you try it.

Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar in Coral Gables is celebrating the holiday season with unique eggnog drinks.

Maria Soler, Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar: “We just wanted to feel the Christmas spirit, creating two drinks: one eggnog latte and one hot chocolate eggnog.”

The eggnog latte is made with espresso, eggnog and topped with whipped cream, marshmallows and a dash of cinnamon.

The hot chocolate is a mix of eggnog and chocolate powder.

Maria Soler: “They’re amazing for the holiday season. You think of Christmas, you just think of eggnog and chocolate.”

Christina Blanco, customer: “It was really good. It really gets you in the holiday mood. It’s really delicious.”

Miami’s Vice inside The Lincoln Eatery on South Beach is also using their “nog-gin.”

Maximo Mele, Miami’s Vice Canteen: “We’re all about fun with Christmas, so we’re honoring Christmas with a couple of cocktails.”

Their Peppermint Martini combines peppermint syrup and homemade eggnog.

And don’t give The Snowman the cold shoulder. This adorable drink has an eggnog base and is topped with a red whipped foam Santa hat.

It’s almost too cute to sip … almost.

Tony Hunter, customer: “It’s just a decent drink, though. It’s kind of like coffee with foam on it.”

Don’t settle for just drinking eggnog. Night owl cookies wants you to eat it, too!

Andrew Gonzalez, owner, Night Owl Cookies: “We have a holiday box coming out. It is four limited time cookies. Insane. We have coquito cookies, we have glazed donuts. You name it, we have it in it.”

Deco got a sneak peek of two treats that will only be available on Dec. 23.

Andrew Gonzalez: “The Grinchmas is our signature dough dyed green with our coquito ganache stuffed inside. It also has a nice glaze on top with our M&Ms to kinda give you the little Christmas tree look. ”

There’s also the Tart-y for the Party Coquito Tart. It’s a cookie in the shape of a tart, stuffed with coquito ganache, and topped with toasted coconut and blueberries.

The Solo Mía food truck in Doral is delivering something sweet for Christmas.

Edward Pena, Solo Mía: “We’ve made coquito and coquito flan and put it together, and came out with something so delicious.”

The Coquito Rum Flan is made like a traditional flan — with the addition of coquito in the batter and it’s served with yummy caramalized sauce.

Hey, it’s Christmas. Calories don’t count.

Yineska Boscan, customer: “Oh, my God, it’s delicious. The combination of coquito and flan is perfect.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar

169 Miracle Mile R40

Coral Gables, FL 33134

786-360-4026

cremagourmet.com

Miami’s Vice Canteen

The Lincoln Eatery

723 N Lincoln Lane

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-695-8700

thelincolneatery.com/miamisvice

Night Owl Cookies

nightowlcookieco.com

Solo Mía Miami

305-776-9988

instagram.com/solo_mia_miami

