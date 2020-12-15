4 companies send big holiday laughs in small packages

Birthdays, anniversaries, the holidays, COVID has been a total party pooper.

But some companies are making sure your celebration is still special, with really unique gifts.

House of Jewels Miami is selling candles with a secret at the bottom.

Let the candle burn out, and there’s a piece of jewelry all wrapped up for ya!

How cool is that?! It’s two gifts in one!

Jianni Acosta: “You can either get a necklace, bracelet, anklet, earrings, so it’s a very unique gift to give now for the holidays.”

And the jewelry is water, tarnish and apparently, wax resistant!

The gift ideas don’t end there.

This year especially, the more surprising, over the top present, the better.

We happened to get our hands on some super fun, unexpected gifts.

These tiny gift boxes are making people explode with excitement!

Sophie Dummer, Boomf CEO: “We wanted to do so much more than just a standard greeting card.”

The company called Boomf has bombs and cannons that make for super cute gifts full of confetti. They’re all customizable online.

Sophie Dummer, Boomf CEO: “It takes a couple of minutes. They are really good value for money.”

Big surprises come in small packages, lemme tell ya…

Lynn Martinez: “It says rip here. Rip here. [box pops open, confetti flies across the room] AH! Oh my gosh, you should’ve told me!! Oh it’s cute, it has a little box! It says ‘Happy birthday! You are a star.’ How cute! Oh, there’s a message: ‘You are not just a star, you’re our star!’ That’s so sweet!”

Crown & Paw turns your pets into Renaissance figures or your favorite pop culture characters.

Aye, aye, Captain Pawmerica!

Chris Evans (as Captain America in “Avengers: Endgame”): “I can do this all day.”

You just upload a picture of your furever friend to the Crown & Paw website.

Kitty ended up ordering one for herself. Classic Kitty.

Kitty: “How about you stop leaving your credit card around the house, human?”

Lynn Martinez: “Oh, my God, this is the cutest thing! She’s Hermoine! I liked Hermoine because she was smart and cute.”

Emma Watson (as Hermione): “Are you sure that’s a real spell? Well, it’s not very good, is it?”

Potato Parcel was created by asking one simple question.

Riad Bekhit: “What are the oddest things you can send in the mail?”

Turns out, it’s potatoes. Seriously.

The company was even on the popular entrepreneur reality show “Shark Tank.”

Riad Bekhit (on “Shark Tank”): “We mail potatoes, and that’s it.”

They ended up getting a deal with investor Kevin O’Leary!

So you can send potatoes with pictures on them. They come in cute little gift boxes.

Riad Bekhit: “It starts a chain, so the person who received one now wants to send one.”

The potatoes are fresh, but don’t try eating them.

Alex Miranda: “I’m so hungry for this totally normal, run of the mill baked potato.”

Lynn Martinez (voiceover): “Uh, Alex?”

Alex Miranda: “What? Hello?”

Lynn Martinez: “Yoooohooo… In here!!!”

Alex Miranda: “Is that… is that coming from the microwave??? Oh, my God! A… a potato?! What?! Lynn, I’m so sorry!”

FOR MORE INFO:

House of Jewels Miami

houseofjewelsmiami.com

Boomf

boomf.com

Crown & Paw

1321 Upland Dr.

Unit: 4744

Houston, TX 77043

crownandpaw.com

Potato Parcel

potatoparcel.com

