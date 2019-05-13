4 ‘Avengers’ stars assemble for escape room challenge

There’s no escaping the new “Avengers” movie’s reign at the box office, but some of the stars are trying to get out of an “Endgame”-inspired escape room. It seems they may not be superheroes after all — just mere mortals like the rest of us.

Anthony Russo: “You better check your drawers, Sebastian.”

Anthony Mackie: “Sebastian, take your pants off, dude.”

The lengths people will go to bust out of an escape room! In this case, the contestants are “Avengers” stars.

Josh Brolin (as Thanos): “You could not live with your own failure. Where did that bring you?”

It brought them to this “Avengers”-themed escape room.

Anthony Mackie, Benedict Cumberbatch, Letitia Wright and Sebastian Stan were put up to the challenge, with their “Endgame” director Anthony Russo pulling the strings.

Anthony Russo: “This is too much fun.”

First the cast has to correctly line up cards that represent Infinity Stones.

Scarlett Johanssen (as Black Widow): “Thanos did exactly what he said he was gonna do.”

Anthony Mackie: “Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa.”

Benedict Cumberbatch: “That’s the combination.”

Anthony Mackie: “Yes.”

Benedict Cumberbatch: “Of course it is.”

Sebastian Stan: “OK, what are their numbers?”

Benedict Cumberbatch: “Three, 9, 1, 5.”

Letitia Wright: “Three, 9, 1, 5.”

*Benedict types in combination*

Benedict Cumberbatch: “No.

Wrong lock box!

Mackie’s got it figured out.

Anthony Mackie: “Three, 9, 1, 5. This is what I do!”

With a couple more clues, the cast breaks free … or so they think.

Anthony Mackie: “Yeah, I’m trying to figure it out, bro! Three, 6, 2, 9.”

*bookcase opens*

Letitia Wright: “Yeah!”

Anthony Mackie: ” Yeah! Come on! Come on!”

Anthony Russo: “You’re not done yet.”

Letitia Wright: “What?”

There’s another room! A room full of hands.

Sebastian Stan: “Turn the hands the way you see them in the poster!”

They manage to get the key to escape — but the clock is ticking.

Letitia Wright: “Hurry, hurry!”

*Benedict unlocks exit door*

Anthony Russo: “Yeah! You did it!”

Letitia Wright: “Wooooooo! Yeah!”

Benedict Cumberbatch: “That was very stressful!”

Maybe even more stressful than watching “Endgame.”

