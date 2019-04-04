3rd Heritage Kitchen puts some twists on the classics

You can mix peanut butter and chocolate and dunk grilled cheese in tomato soup. There are even people who put pineapple on pizza. When it comes to food combinations, there is one Miami spot that threw the rules out the window.

3rd Heritage Kitchen in Miami is putting a twist on the classics.

Jesus De La Torre, Jr., chef: “3rd Heritage Kitchen is a kitchen that is housed inside Beat Culture Brewery, and we make an array of different foods of bar food with love.”

Sure they have foods you know, but most of the recipes have a 3rd Heritage spin.

Jesus De La Torre, Jr.: “We are always trying new things and to push the boundaries on different foods.”

The breakfast tacos are wrapped in a pancake. The pickles are breaded and deep fried, and the Baby Got Mac Burger will have you asking, “Why didn’t I think of that?”

Jesus De La Torre, Jr.: “The difference is we are not housing it in a bun. We are actually using mac and cheese.”

They form creamy mac and cheese into patties, bread them, fry them and use the mac and cheese as the bun in a giant bacon-cheeseburger.

Jesus De La Torre, Jr.: “It’s this oversized burger. It comes with a steak knife right down the middle of it.”

Adrienne Morales, customer: “I like that he goes out of the box. He’s willing to take risks, and honestly, the mac and cheese is the best. I like this combination.”

The Pop Cone is 3rd Heritage’s take on chicken and waffles.

Jesus De La Torre, Jr.: “A Pop Cone is basically a beer-battered waffle cone we have in house made fresh. We add some popcorn chicken inside the cone with a little bit of guava sauce and some blue cheese on the side.”

Even the Flan Flight has fun and funky flavors.

Jesus De La Torre, Jr.: “The Ghirardelli Chocolate Flan is made with chocolate, and it’s delicious and chocolate heaven, and the Coffee Flan is made with a lot of coffee grains and just a … it’s literally Cuban coffee in a custard form.”

With ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and potato sticks, they’ve got a burger that’s an ode to Miami’s Cuban culture.

Jesus De La Torre, Jr.: “It’s our Cubchi Burger. It’s a little take I wanted to do on a frita.”

3rd Heritage Kitchen is serving up their take on breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week.

FOR MORE INFO:

3rd Heritage Kitchen

7250 NW 11th St.

Miami, FL 33126

786-431-5413

http://www.3rdheritage.com/site/

