3DX in Miami providing nights out on the town from your living room

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida is finding a way to party through the pandemic.

Not only are you invited, you can even let the party come to you.

It might look like a scene from one of South Florida’s hottest clubs, before COVID-19, but there’s no one on the dance floor.

Because this party is a “Quaran-theme” party, and it happens wherever you are.

Joel Mangs, owner of 3DX: “Quaran-theme is our version of a quarantine theme party, which we do online streaming live, so that everybody can see it.”

Joel Mangs and his husband, D.J. Kidd Madonny, own a decor company called 3DX.

They’re used to putting together fun displays for festivals, cruise ships and private events.

But after the coronavirus shut everything down, they knew they had to get creative.

Joel Mangs: “We thought we have nothing to do, we have no work, so let’s do something fun that can help lift everybody’s spirit and spread a little bit of joy.”

Thus, the “Quaran-theme” was born.

Every week, the guys transform their warehouse into a personal nightclub filled with lights and props, and each party has a theme.

Kidd Madonny, owner of 3DX: “People are starting to ask what theme we’re doing next, so they could actually wear costumes.”

Kidd Madonny: “It pushes us to the next level. The first ones were kind of simple but fun. We were working with a bigger space. Now we’ve made it tighter and more 3D visual.”

Joel is behind the scenes, while D.J. Kidd drops some beats, which means the camera moves around to make you feel like you’re really there.

Joel Mangs: “People are like, ‘Oh, my God.’ They’re like, ‘Shoot that again. Let me see that again.’ They love that.”

Kidd Madonny: “People want to go back and see other things. That’s why we put things up really close and personal now. You kind of feel that you’re in this little world of ours.”

