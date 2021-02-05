3D painting in Design District lets you step into poster for upcoming Kristen Wiig comedy

You can find street art all over Wynwood and the Design District, but tonight, we’ve got some that’s extra special. He’s an artist whose murals really pop, and his talent took him all the way to the big screen. Deco’s resident art critic, Alex Miranda, has all the details.

You don’t have to drive all the way to Universal Studios to ride the movies.

Nate Baranowski, 3D street artist: “You can jump into it, take photos with it, have fun with it.”

At Jungle Plaza in Miami’s Design District, now you can step into the quirky upcoming comedy “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.”

Kristen Wiig (as Star): “Look, my new phone case.”

Annie Mumolo (as Barb): “I love it!”

Kristen Wiig (as Star): “It’s like I’m listening to the ocean.”

Annie Mumolo (as Barb): “Wait. We don’t have cellphones.”

Kristen Wiig (as Star): “I know, I’m going to take it home and glue it to our landline.”

Nate Baranowski, a 3D street artist, has been commissioned by the likes of Disney.

Nate Baranowski: “Anamorphic art is meant to be viewed from one vantage point, so you do all your designs so that all your lines converge right where someone takes a photo.”

He has painted a life-size version of the movie’s poster with Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo sitting backwards in a clamshell.

Nate Baranowski: “I have actually created some extra space in that clamshell so that you, too, can either sit, stand, pose inside of the art.”

The two play lifelong friends who leave their Midwestern town for the first time ever. It hits premium video on demand Feb. 12.

And on Thursday, I played artist. Nate handed me his paintbrushes.

What can I say? He’s a trusting guy.

Change of plans, The trident may be a bit too central. He moved me on over to the palm fronds.

Alex Miranda: “You actually need a little bit of artistic ability to paint these fronds, because this is the final detail of this element over here.

But just hours before the installantion opens to the public, from Friday to Sunday, we had a difference of opinion.

Alex Miranda: “Wait. You don’t like this?

Nate Baranowski: “I mean, it’s got – it needs a little bit of work, but it’s the beginning of something.”

The shade!

The installation will be available through Sunday. It’s free, so you can just walk right in, take Instagram pictures and a have a good time.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.