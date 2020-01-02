3D Mobile puts a spin on how we see ads

Advertisements are everywhere these days. All. The. Time! Can you even watch a YouTube video now without getting two commercials before it? But a local artist is putting a spin on the advertising game. These commercials are unique and attention grabbing.

It’s not every day you see this on the interstate. That, ladies and gentlemen, is 3D Mobile.

Augusto Sanchez, 3D Mobile: “It’s the most unique three-dimensional mobile advertising service. We can basically take the products straight to where the clients are.”

Augusto Sanchez is an artist — a really talented one at that, but now, he’s taking his talents on the road.

This mobile advertising is completely 3D, and unlike other companies, there’s no plexiglass covering the showrooms.

Augusto Sanchez: “We are in a sunny city, and you always have the mirror effect of the reflection of the sun, so this space is completely open. This way, you can have contact with the product. You can see everything that is in there.”

That’s one of the fun parts — being able to fully see the showrooms and interacting with them as well, especially in a place with so much awful traffic.

Augusto Sanchez: “People kind of smile to you. They kind of relax and enjoy a different view than just seeing cars.”

Augusto said the advertising options with his truck are endless, but the showrooms he had ready for us included one with a bunch of artwork.

Augusto Sanchez: “This showroom is one of the ideas that I set to up to show that the service is perfect for galleries or museums.”

The colorful decorated mannequins are an example of how a boutique or fashion brand might advertise, and huh, this looks familiar.

OK, now this looks really familiar.

It’s the Deco Drive set complete with Lynn Martinez and Shireen Sandoval!

Augusto Sanchez: “That idea allowed me to show that production companies, they can use this to promote specific events.”

It’s the Deco Drive road show! How cool is that?!

And that’s the whole point. It’s a spectacle that brings your company all around South Florida.

Augusto Sanchez: “You have your business in Brickell, I can bring your business to Design District, to North Miami, to any location.”

