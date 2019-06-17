$38 million Sunny Isles Beach penthouse comes with Rolls-Royce, glass-bottom swimming pool

There’s a new residence in town that’s redefining luxury and elegance. Perched 47 floors over Sunny Isles Beach with wrap-around views to kill and amenities to die for, this isn’t just a penthouse, it’s a palace in the sky!

You’re gonna do more than sit on top of the world in the new 47th floor penthouse at The Mansions at Acqualina in Sunny Isles.

You’ll be swimming up there, too.

Your very own glass-bottom pool is just one of the amazing amenities now offered at Palazzo del Cielo, which means “palace in the sky.”

Mike Goldstein, sales director: “The Palazzo del Cielo is a 9,100-square foot penthouse.”

To say size matters here would be a massive understatement.

Mike Goldstein: “We wanted to do it over the top that when somebody came here to move in, it was finished. As you can see, the 30-foot ceilings, the 360-degree views around all of Miami down to Fort Lauderdale.”

You probably want to know how much all this fully-furnished luxury might set you back.

Alright, hold on to your hat.

Mike Goldstein: “$38 million.”

Here’s some of what you’re gonna get for your money.

A marble dining room table that seats 20.

A state-of-the art kitchen.

A master bedroom surrounded by the ocean.

A family room with a massive flat-screen TV.

A pool table and a piano.

Mike Goldstein: “You have your own private sauna for four of your closest friends, and the million-dollar pool. When you’re swimming in this pool, you’re looking down straight 649 feet.”

Yep, that’s the pool way up there, and you’ll be swimming in luxury in other ways.

There’s 24-hour room service, your own private elevator, onyx-lined walls, unprecedented views — a lifestyle level you’ve only dreamed about.

You even get your own Rolls-Royce to tool around in.

Mike Goldstein: “This is one-of-a-kind, rare and unique. You will not find another penthouse like this in all of South Florida.”

Kirill Bayev: “I really think this is a perfect place if you’re looking for really perfect sunshine, you are looking for endless summer, and the luxury that you deserve.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Palazza del Cielo

The Mansions at Acqualina

17749 Collins Ave.

Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

305-900-6666

http://www.mansionsatacqualina.com/

