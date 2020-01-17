35th annual Chili Cookoff to take over CB Smith Park

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The KISS Chili Cookoff is returning to Broward County for its 35th annual festival.

Country music and chili fans will descend on C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, Saturday.

Guests can expect to be treated to a chili cooking competition as well as a country concert.

Big names fill the lineup, including Kane Brown, Old Dominion, Eli Young Band and even Miami-native Sammy Arriaga.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.