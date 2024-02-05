DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A festival in Deerfield Beach invites guests step back in time for some medieval fun.

The 32nd Florida Renaissance Festival kicked off Sunday morning at Quiet Waters Park.

Attendees had their medieval fantasies fulfilled with ye olde vendors, performances and the chance to embark on epic quests.

The festival runs until March 24 and proves that it is not hard to be a bard.

