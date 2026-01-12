ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - After a 3-year-old boy went viral for his heartfelt reaction to seeing Mickey Mouse at a “Disney on Ice” performance, Walt Disney World reached out to the family to make the moment even more special.

Mali Valentine from New Jersey went viral after Mali’s mother, Diamonique Valentine, shared a video of her son calling out “that’s my boy,” to Mickey Mouse before bursting into tears.

Walt Disney World saw the adorable video and flew Mali and his family all the way to Orlando to meet Mickey on Saturday.

“Come on, that’s your boy! He’s your best buddy?” Mali’s mom said during the magical full-circle moment.

During the Disney encounter, Mali looked very excited as he held his new friend’s hand, making sure he was holding his mom’s hand, too.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.