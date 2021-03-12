3 well-behaved, super spoiled cats are the internet’s newest stars

Pets are great companions. They make for good memes, too. Three incredibly well-behaved, super spoiled cats are the internet’s newest stars. Their social media videos are un-fur-gettable.
The internet has Grumpy Cat, Doug the Pug and, wait just a second, you’ve gotta be “kitten” me!
Fifi Furrha: “What have you done to my cats?!”
Kareem Khalil: “We’re just enjoying our time”
Fifi Furrha: “This isn’t normal!”
Say “meow” to the latest social media sensations — Chase, Skye and Millie.
Kareem Khalil: “I have your happy meals! I got your favorite: Chicken nuggets! Also, there’s a toy inside there for you, too.”
Their social media account is called Don’t Stop Meowing, and the human stars, AKA their owners, are Kareem Khalil and Fifi Furrha.
Kareem Khalil: “It hit during COVID, right?”
Fifi Furrha: “Spending all the time with our cats, we started filming them, and we found people were enjoying those videos. I didn’t think they would blow up.”
Nearly 5 million followers on Tik Tok, 600,000 on Instagram!
One of their videos was just featured on “Inside Edition.”
Kareem Khalil: “We’re having a spa day.”
Fifi Furrha: “Spa day. OK, enough of this nonsense. Let’s go Chase.”
Chase: “Meooow!”
You get the gist by now. Kareem spoils the cats rotten, and Fifi is beside herself.
Fifi Furrha: “So you put my cats in a bassinet?”
Kareem Khalil: “Shush. It’s storytime.”
It’s apparently their real life turned up to 11.
Fifi Furrha: “What you see is what you get. I mean, honestly, that is how it is. He spoils the heck out of them.”
Fifi Furrha: “Are you kidding me?!”
Kareem Khalil: “You can always go sleep on the couch!”
Fifi Furrha: “You want me to go sleep on the couch?”
But how on Earth do they get the cats to cooperate?!
Fifi Furrha: “There are a lot of treats involved, and they get the best treats ever, so they know what they’re doing.”
Kareem Khalil: “They’re very close to us, too.”
Fifi Furrha: “They trust us.”
Kareem Khalil: “Like, when we come home after a long time, they’re waiting at the door for us.”
We’re impressed Millie, Chase and Skye even sat still for part of our Deco interview! Hi guys!
Kareem Khalil: “They can’t live without being around us.”
Fifi Furrha: “It’s true!”
Awww. It’s such an honor meeting celebrities.
Kareem Khalil: “You’re already home?”
Fifi Furrha: “This again?”
Kareem Khalil: “Yeah, it’s spa day.”
FOR MORE INFO:
Don’t Stop Meowing
linktr.ee/Dontstopmeowing
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.