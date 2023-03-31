(CNN) — Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the alleged assault and robbery of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine at a South Florida gym last week, authorities announced Thursday.

The suspects — Rafael Medina, Jr., 43, Octavious Medina, 23, and Anthony Maldonado, 25 — were arrested Thursday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

6ix9ine was transported from an LA Fitness Gym to a hospital on March 21 after being injured when “an altercation occurred inside the business between several individuals,” the sheriff’s office said last week. The rapper’s injures were non-life-threatening.

Lance Lazzaro, 6ix9ine’s attorney, said in a statement that the performer was “attacked in a Sauna at a gym by three or four thugs who beat him up (he tried fighting back).”

“He had cuts to his face and bruises. Employees heard the disturbance and the perpetrators fled,” Lazzaro said.

All three suspects are being held in the Palm Beach County Jail on preliminary charges of robbery and battery, according to jail records.

CNN has been unable to determine if the suspects have legal representation.

