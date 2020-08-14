3 South Florida restaurants get creative with take-out and deliveries

Presentation is everything: It’s all about the look. Looking good applies to the food biz too.

Since getting take out and delivery has become part of the new normal, restaurants are presenting their food in all sorts of memorable ways.

Delivery From Talavera in Coral Gables is a fiesta on wheels.

Pedro Pozo: “Once we arrive in your neighborhood we start playing the music, so even if you are distracted at home or doing something at your house that tune is going to remind you it’s time to step out and be ready for us.”

Stay Home by Talavera delivers freshly made traditional Mexican meals, but it’s how they bring it that’ll make your neighbors jealous.

Pedro Pozo: “Think an ice cream truck for the good stuff. It’s a large refrigerated truck. It’s not a walk-in truck, so everything is in the back contained.”

They’ve replaced the dinner bell with Mexican music.

Pedro Pozo: “We wanted to cater an experience.”

The only thing to remember is you have to place an order four hours before delivery.

Move over, Picasso! LPM in Brickell has take-out in the bag!

Jacob Weiner: “LPM is doing hand-painted tote bags because we wanted to be different. We wanted to be set apart.”

These staffers have skills. They paint a signature design and logo on every reusable bag.

Marcela Ozan: “I think it’s lovely that people get to go home with my paint work, and it’s all around Miami. That is awesome.”

Ooohhh, la, la. This French Mediterranean restaurant is making sure you don’t miss a thing.

Jacob Weiner: “When guests come in to dine with us at LPM, typically before the pandemic, you are getting fresh tomato and lemon on the table, fresh olive oil. Now we are sending everything to your house to get the same experience.

On South Beach, Yardbird Southern Kitchen’s takeout is a food-bonanza.

Patrick Rebholz: “We have a large format catering boxes we put together in a couple of different fashions.”

There’s a family pack with 25 pieces of chicken and sides, a biscuit snack pack with biscuit and chicken sandwiches, and on the weekends you can get brunch in a box.

Patrick Rebholz: “You have everything from biscuits and gravy to a side of bacon to fried chicken that is quintessential, and of course a side of mac and cheese.”

The grab and go boxes feed four to eight people and prices start at $88.

Patrick Rebholz: “You pop that hatch and you have a huge catering box with all the fixings and the fried chicken you will need.”

