3 SoFlo spots stuff unique items into burgers, cakes and cookies

Mom always said it’s what’s on the inside that counts. OK, we know mom probably wasn’t talking about food, but if she was, she was right. Deco found some SoFlo foods that will have you bursting with excitement.

The burgers at Jr’s Gourmet Burgers in Miami Springs are juicy and delicious.

At Jr’s, you won’t ask, “Where’s the beef?”

You might ask, “Where are the toppings?”

Jesus de la Torre Jr., owner, Jr’s Gourmet Burgers: “You can get stuffed at Jr’s Gourmet Burgers, but we have three stuffed burgers on the menu.”

Their lady guava sliders are stuffed with cream cheese and bacon, fried and topped with guava ketchup.

The Guy’s Burger is wrapped in a cocoon of bacon, and the Outside is In burger has mouthwatering magic in the middle.

Jesus de la Torre Jr.: “It’s just a nice little cheese surprise. A lot of people when they come are like, ‘Yo, I wanted cheese and bacon,’ and they don’t realize until they have that nice cheese pull coming out of it and are like, ‘Oh, my God, this is amazing.'”

Alejandro Llano, customer: “Every single bite you get has everything you want on top of the burger but inside.”

When it comes to sweet surprises, MK Takeaways in Sunrise takes the cake.

Michael Stanley, owner, MK Takeaways: “It’s unbelievable. It’s delicious.”

Their sweet candy explosion cake is like an edible pinata!

Michael Stanley: “When we make the cake, we hollow out the cake, and inside of it, we put M&Ms, sprinkles or different candy in, and as you cut the cake and you take the first wedge out, all of the candies just ooze out.”

This ghost kitchen can make you a cake in any flavor.

Just pick your favorite colorful candies and MK​’s will stuff them inside.

Michael Stanley: The surprise is probably the best part of it.”

In Miami, Kukie Munchster’s half pound stuffed cookies are double the dessert.

Rosa Colon, owner, Kukie Munchster’s: “What’s special about some of our cookies is that they are stuffed with amazing ingredients inside.”

The I can’t cinnamon believe it has a mini cinnamon roll inside.

The French toast with a chance of unicorn lives up to its name with french toast in the middle, and the Breakfast in Bed cookie has waffles and Nutella.

And for twice the cookie craziness, go with the Oreo chocolate chip.

Rosa Colon: “The chocolate chip stuffed Oreo is double the fun because you not only get one cookie, but you get two cookies.”

Kukie Munchster can be packed to ship, or these stuffed surprises can be delivered to your door.

Rosa Colon: “I wanted Kukie Munchster to be not your average cookie.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Jr’s Gourmet Burgers

7 Westward Drive

Miami Springs, FL 33166

786-360-5347

www.jrsburgers.com

MK Takeaways

12691 W. Sunrise Blvd.

Sunrise, FL 33323

954-669-1366

mktakeaways.com

Kukie Munchster

www.kukiemunchster.com

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.