3 SoFlo spots have boozy specials ahead of National Repeal of Prohibition Day

God bless America! Thursday is National Repeal of Prohibition Day — also known as the day we regained our rights to drink alcohol in this great country, so in honor of this important holiday, we found a few drinks to help to celebrate our liberty, justice and the pursuit of alcohol.

Commercial: “Beef. It’s what’s for dinner.”

And beef is what comes in your garnish at One Door East in Fort Lauderdale.

They’ve got a drink called the Chopin Vodka Steak & Potato Martini.

Ian Torres, One Door East: “We’re a craft cocktail bar, so we like to push the boundaries on our drinks. We like to fuse awesome drinks with awesome food, so it just went hand-in-hand.”

The steak and potato garnish is cooked up, then Chopin Potato Vodka is used for the actual martini, and the glass is rimmed with dehydrated steak and potato. Oh, now you’re just showing off!

Laura Anderson, customer: “I’ve never had anything like this before. So good. The pairing with the super dry potato vodka with the potato and steak garnish was fantastic.”

American Social in Brickell has a new cocktail called The Peanut Butter Jelly Time!

Branden Bastos, American Social: “When we were creating our new cocktail menu, we definitely wanted to incorporate our fun-loving personality. Peanut butter and jelly was the thing growing up, and we added a little adult twist to it.”

It’s an Old Fashioned with strawberry jelly, peanut butter whiskey and the highlight — a little PB&J sandwich.

Christina Matthew, customer: “I’m a big fan of peanut butter and jelly, so it’s something that I know that hits close to home, so drinking this actually just took me back to my childhood.”

Except, you know, you’re an adult who can legally drink.

NaiYaRa on Miami Beach has a new cocktail that practically screams Instagram.

Sarah Persy, NaiYaRa: “They all wanna see it. They all wanna have it. They all wanna try it.”

It’s a CBD Colada served in a fake bong.

Sarah Persy: “I wanted to make a spunky, fun cocktail to kind of mirror the authenticity and originality that chef portrays in the food.”

The CBD Dolada includes cinnamon liqueur and, of course, CBD.

Not marijuana. We’re celebrating Repeal of Prohibition Day, not 4/20.

Daniel Villarreal, customer: “I think it’s phenomenal. It’s like an early Christmas, basically! It’s a beautiful drink. The concept is great.”

Cheers! And remember, drink responsibly.

FOR MORE INFO:

One Door East

620 Federal Highway

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-368-6902

onedooreast.com/

American Social Brickell

690 SW 1st Court

Miami, FL 33130

305-223-7004

americansocialbar.com/brickell/

NaiYaRa

1854 Bay Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

786-275-6005

naiyara.com/

