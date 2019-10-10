3 SoFlo spots are putting twists on dishes, cocktails for fall

Ahh, fall! The season of cozy weather and leaves changing colors. Except in South Florida, we’re lucky if we don’t end up looking like a pumpkin from being out in the sun, but Deco found three spots offering a tasty way to get that fall fix.

Something’s sizzling in SoFlo, and we’re not just talking about the heat.

Hakkasan at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach is bringing back a fall favorite that’s almost too cute to eat.

Thomas Connell, Hakkasan: “The pumpkin puff is a vegetarian dish primarily because it represents the season.”

These dumplings are filled with tons of yummy veggies like squash and zucchini, and they’re not just shaped to look like little pumpkins. They taste like ’em, too.

Thomas Connell: “The dough itself is actually a pumpkin puree mixed with a potato starch, and it’s fried, so it’s a little bit different from traditional dim sum that are mostly steamed.”

Frying the puffs means they stay crispy on the outside but soft on the inside.

They’re meant to be shared, but we won’t tell anyone if you get an order for yourself.

Victoria Renner, customer: “I actually had it last year when they came out as a special, and when I heard they were bringing it back, I was like, ‘I need to have it again.'”

Over at Beaker & Gray in Wynwood, Chef Brian is turning the tables on an Italian classic by giving it the ultimate fall twist.

Brian Nasajon, Beaker & Gray: “We’re making the pumpkin gnocchi. Even though it is year-round, we’re really embracing this season because the pumpkins are sweeter. They’re more delicious, and the gnocchi comes out that much better.”

Gnocchi is traditionally made with potatoes, but here, they’ve swapped out the spuds for pumpkin.

Brian Nasajon: “It’s very light. It’s very rich in flavor, so it’s actually a really nice substitution for the gnocchi.”

The dish comes with tons of pork rib and is topped with manchego cheese, scallions, and micro red shiso.

Think of it as a little bowl of warm, autumn goodness.

Sharing is caring at Beaker & Gray, so get a couple for the table and dig in.

Don Jeanis, customer: “Oh, my gosh, I’ve never had like pumpkin and gnocchi before. It is really good! It’s light and fluffy. You could really taste the pumpkin. It’s the perfect fall dish.”

Looking for a pumpkin fix you can sip?

Head over to Cocktails at the Lincoln Eatery for the Light My Fire.

Sean McCarty, Cocktails at the Lincoln Eatery: “It’s the flavors of fall in a glass. It just makes you think of this time of year. Halloween, Thanksgiving, all the holidays coming up and just really makes you feel great.”

This drink has Fireball Cinnamon whisky, Bailey’s Pumpkin Spice liqueur and fresh pumpkin puree.

Shake it up and serve it in a glass that’s rimmed with cinnamon and brown sugar.

Ty Butler, customer: “It’s so smooth on the palette. The cream is superb, and the sugar even is like the perfect accent. It’s not too sweet. It’s not too dry. It’s delightful.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Hakkasan

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

4441 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

877-326-7412

www.fontainebleau.com/dining/hakkasan/miami-beach-chinese-restaurants

Beaker & Gray

2637 N. Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

305-699-2637

www.beakerandgray.com/

Cocktails at the Lincoln Eatery

723 N. Lincoln Lane

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-695-8700

www.thelincolneatery.com/cocktails/

