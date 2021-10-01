The month of October isn’t just about black and orange for Halloween. It’s also all about pink! Breast Cancer Awareness Month kicks off tomorrow, and Deco’s checking out three SoFlo spots that are getting colorful and giving back to charity.

1-800-LUCKY in Wynwood is going pink for a good cause!

RJ McGuire, 1-800-LUCKY: “The entire month of October, we have some really great specials of pink cocktails and food all in support of the National Breast Cancer Month.”

Several spots inside the food hall are dishing out colorful specials, like Poke OG’s Susan OG bowl!

RJ McGuire: “Tuna hamachi, cucumber, scallions, all thrown over some white rice with a bright pink spicy mayo on top!”

Yip is also tickled pink to help the community.

Check out these pink shrimp dumplings!

There’s also a new cocktail at the bar that’ll having you blushing with joy.

RJ McGuire: “It’s got a little bit of Malibu, some fresh lemonade we make here in house and some fresh watermelon puree on top shaken all up, could be served as a shot or a cocktail.”

Guest: “The cocktail really pairs amazingly with the poke bowl and the shrimp dumpling.”

Don’t just think pink, drink pink!

Lona Cocina & Tequileria on Fort Lauderdale Beach is popping pink bottles for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Marla White, Lona Cocina & Tequileria: “In the month of October, we are going to be donating 50% of the proceeds of two specific drinks.”

One of those drinks is the pink flamingo rose wine.

You can get it by the glass or by the bottle, and if you want something a little stronger, try the jardin de rosas.

Marla White: “It is made with Ketel One cucumber mint, dry vermouth, lime juice and raspberry puree.”

Customer: “The drink is super sweet. Love the berries added into it and the cucumber.”

There’s still more coming from the 954 in October.

Circle House Coffee is all in on the battle to beat breast cancer.

Stephen Tulloch, Circle House Coffee: “So, this month, part of our proceeds are going to Florida Breast Cancer Foundation.”

Circle House has sweet plans for your taste buds.

A strawberry basil CBD slushie is a groovy way to fill your glass, so is the pink strawberry latte.

Good news: there’s more.

Stephen Tulloch: “We also have the cascara rose cream latte, which is a unique latte, no sugar, antioxidants involved in that as well. We also have our latte hot latte with our pink ribbon printed on the actual latte itself.”

A creamy pink doughnut is the perfect partner for any drink, and you can also buy a T-shirt to help the cause.

Guest: “I think it’s a real tasty way to promote cancer awareness.”

All three places will have their specials for the entire month of October.

Part of the proceeds from 1-800-LUCKY’s pink menu are benefiting multiple breast cancer foundations.

FOR MORE INFO:

1-800-LUCKY

143 NW 23rd St.

Miami, FL 33127

305-768-9826

www.1800lucky.com

Lona Cocina & Tequileria

321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954-245-3069

www.lonarestaurant.com

Circle House Coffee

727 NE Third Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954-870-6456

circlehousecoffee.com

