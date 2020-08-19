3 SoFlo restaurants showcase french fry dishes for National Potato Day

America loves potatoes, and french fries are the perfect example. Just a fact: they actually proved that in a scientific study recently, but how you make the fries and what you mix with them can be key, so in honor of today’s patriotic holiday, National Potato Day, we’re tasting some of SoFlo’s most delicious french fry dishes.

Oh, potatoes, how we love you so…

“Big Pink” on South Beach has a few dishes featuring spuds like chili tachos, including tater tots instead of nachos, crispy cheese potato skins and, oh my, chicken parm fries.

Marcelo Palacios, Big Pink: “We came up with the chicken parm concept because who doesn’t like fries? And everyone likes chicken parm.”

Pretty much.

They top their fries with fried chicken, marinara sauce and a sprinkle of mozzarella.

Marcelo Palacios: “We put it in the salamander to make it nice and golden brown.”

Look at that cheese pull!

Adriana Ruiz, customer: “I’m used to getting chicken Parmesan like at an Italian restaurant. It’s one of my favorite dishes, but I never thought to put it on french fries. It’s a delicious combination, actually.”

With their kimchi fries, The Local in Coral Gables is topping their fries with an Asian staple.

Nicholas Hernandez, The Local: “I figured let’s take something that’s very basic, very plain — a plate of fries — and go ahead and throw some kimchi on it.”

Simple as that.

Nicholas Hernandez: “The starches from the potato get cut through with some of the acidity. That acidic kick of the fermented kimchi. Then, the creaminess of the kimchi aioli over the top just binds everything together.”

Daniela Fernandez, customer: “Very savory-like, I really like them. I’m a huge fry person, so I love these.”

Poutine is a classic Canadian dish, and you can get it at Babe’s Meat & Counter in Palmetto Bay.

It used to just be a special weekend menu item.

Jason Schoendorfer, Babe’s Meat & Counter: “It definitely took off, and now, it’s been something we’ve been doing every day for well over a year and a half now.”

It’s only three ingredients, so each one is super important: fries, squeaky cheese curds and freshly made gravy.

Jason Schoendorfer: “We try to get a really good skin-on fry that has kind of a starch coating, so they stay really crispy in the hot gravy.”

Kim Williams, customer: “It’s creamy. The cheese is tangy. It’s a great combination with the fries being a little crispy underneath. It’s just really good.”

By the way, Babe’s Meat & Counter is only open for pick-up and delivery.

Big Pink and The Local both have outdoor dining.

FOR MORE INFO:

Big Pink

157 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-531-0888

mylesrestaurantgroup.com/big-pink

The Local

150 Giralda Ave.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

305-648-5687

facebook.com/thelocal150

Babe’s Meat & Counter

9216 SW 156th St.

Miami, FL 33157

786-429-1315

babefroman.com

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.