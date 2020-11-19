3 SoFlo restaurants have delicious ways to use Thanksgiving leftovers

Thanksgiving is just one week away, but after you’ve gobble-gobble gobbled up everything, what do you do with all the extra food? Three SoFlo restaurants are showing Deco how to take things up a notch when it comes to those turkey day leftovers.

Who said Thanksgiving leftovers have to be boring?

It’s turkey time at R House in Wynwood.

The restaurant is mixing it up by stuffing Thanksgiving leftovers into the ultimate empanada, and the best part is you can make it at home.”

Rocco Carulli, R House: “Really easy, no other ingredients to use other than the ones that you’ve already gotten from your leftover meal.”

For this festive take on a Latin staple, you’ll need pre-made empanada dough from the grocery store, cranberry sauce, stuffing and turkey.

Use a fork to seal them. Then, drop them in the fryer for a few minutes.

R House serves theirs with a cilantro sauce.

Haley Cullins, customer: “I personally loved the empanadas because they had like a little bit of a sweetness to it, and mixed with the sauce, it was great.”

At Sherwoods Bistro in Miami, making leftovers exciting is as easy as pie — turkey pot pie.

Barclay Graebner, Sherwoods Bistro: “It’s not a traditional pot pie. It’s served like a soup with a biscuit on top.”

Start with a base of carrots, onions and celery. Then, add your leftover turkey, potatoes, heavy cream and turkey stock to the pan, and when it’s all nice and creamy, pour it in a bowl and top it with a flaky biscuit.

Barclay Graebner: “The best way to eat our turkey pot pie is to take the biscuit in your hand, break off some pieces and dunk it and eat it.”

Danielle Gonzalez-Quevedo, customer: “I love that it has the same traditional flavors of a pot pie, but it’s just not as heavy.”

Got leftover dessert? Really? You do?

Well, the JW Marriott in Aventura says you can turn that pumpkin pie into funky French toast.

Gordon Maybury: “With the pumpkin pie, you already have those seasonings in there. You’ve got a little bit of all spice, you’ve got a little bit of clove. You’ve got some cinnamon.”

To make the batter, chop up some pie and toss it in a blender with eggs and heavy cream.

Soak your bread and throw it on the griddle until it’s nice and golden.

For an extra sweet touch, serve it with leftover cranberry sauce, marshmallows and even more pumpkin pie.

Abril Carrion, customer: “It was actually really tasty, and I would go for it again.”

FOR MORE INFO:

R House

2727 NW Second Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

305-576-0201

www.rhousewynwood.com

Sherwoods Bistro

8281 NE Second Ave.

Miami, FL 33138

786-359-4030

www.sherwoodsmiami.com

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

19999 W. Country Club Drive

Aventura, FL 33180

305-932-6200

www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/miajt-jw-marriott-miami-turnberry-resort-and-spa

