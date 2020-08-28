3 SoFlo hotspots serve up tasty, quarantine-friendly to-go specials

Comfort and convenience are key in the COVID era. That especially includes how we dine. Indoors or outdoors, you may not feel comfortable dining out right now, but some SoFlo spots are trying to make life a little bit easier for us. We checked out to-go platters that can satisfy the whole family all at once.

Hope the fam is hungry! American Social in Brickell has to-go burger and barbecue bundles to feed four.

Paul Greenberg, American Social: “We did it as packages to help ease cooking for people at times, obviously, and it’s something fun for families.”

The Am-So Burger Package is four cheeseburgers with all the fixin’s, plus a whole lotta fries.

Amanda Kenyon, customer: “The burgers here are amazing, and especially at a time like this, it’s much harder to go to the grocery store, dealing with everybody that’s around you, versus they do everything for you.”

The Barbecue Package comes with four half racks of ribs, along with wings and coleslaw.

Nice to meat you!

Taco Tuesday can be any day of the week at Rocco’s Tacos on Las Olas, thanks to Fiesta de Tacos.

Gabby Maenza, Rocco’s Tacos: “It’s our version of a taco party box that you can order to go and pick up and take home to enjoy with your family.”

It’s 12 tacos with toppings in individual containers, with your choice of proteins and shells.

Gabby Maenza: “It comes with our famous guacamole, along with rice and beans as a side.”

Plus churros for dessert!

Buying the taco platter will get you $10 off a bottle of house margarita.

Kayle Rourke: “I actually live around the corner, and it’s amazing to be able to come to a local spot and be able to get food for the whole family.”

Back in Brickell at Poke OG, their sushi boxes give you plenty of options.

Ryan Leto, Poke OG: “The concept of the sushi boxes, it’s kind of like a miniature omakase. We have five different boxes, ranging from anything with rolls to sashimi.”

The Rainbow Road box includes 10 pieces of nigiri, a maki roll and five pieces of sashimi.

There’s also the Roll It Up box.

Ryan Leto: “That one’s gonna come with four different rolls. One’s a crab roll, a tekkamaki tuna roll, a tekkamaki salmon and a hamachi roll.”

If poke bowls are more your style, you can get an entire platter that comes ready for you to put together as you please.

All you have to do is grab and go.

Julio Vilma, customer: “Iit’s great, because it’s always fresh and so quick. I really enjoy it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

American Social

690 SW 1st Ct.

Miami, FL 33130

305-570-4468

www.americansocialbar.com/brickell

Rocco’s Tacos

1313 E. Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-524-9550

www.roccostacos.com/location/roccos-tacos-fort-lauderdale

Poke OG Downtown

161 SE 1st St.

Miami FL, 33131

239-980-2912

www.pokeog.com

