It comes from the same plant as marijuana. But it’s not marijuana, and it’s very much legal. CBD oil is the new hotness around the country, including right here in SoFlo. From drinks to desserts, we checked out a few places that add CBD into their products.

Plant Miami, located inside The Sacred Space Wellness Center, is mixing things up behind the bar with CBD.

Daniela Garcia, The Sacred Space Miami: “CBD stands for ‘Cannabidiol.’ CBD is related to marijuana because it comes from the plant. But, they extract the CBD oil; it’s without the THC component. That’s why it’s not psychoactive.”

Meaning, you’re not getting buzzed from it.

But Plant Miami says what drinking it can do is help with sleep, stress and supporting your immune system.

Daniela Garcia: “It only has medicinal properties.”

So now let’s talk about their CBD-infused drink, the “Plant Medicine Cocktail,” topped with a marijuana leaf design made from matcha. But remember, no actual marijuana here.

Daniela Garcia: “It’s more like a piña colada. It has coconut, it has rum, pineapple juice.

Eden Reyes, customer: “The drink definitely is relaxing. Usually you feel good after one drink. This one, you feel a little bit better.”

No need to limit yourself to just that one cocktail, though.

Daniela Garcia: “We are able to infuse any drink that we make with CBD.”

Courtney’s Cookies, which sells and delivers its desserts around SoFlo, has also gotten bit by the CBD bug.

Courtney León, owner, Courtney’s Cookies: “I started learning the benefits of CBD, and I decided to incorporate it into our cookies because of the endless amount of health benefits it has.”

Which brings us the “Chill Out” chocolate chip and the “Nighty Night” vanilla wafers.

Courtney León: “They do exactly what their names imply. The ‘Chill Out’ just calms you down if you have anxiety. The ‘Nighty Night’ helps with insomnia.”

It doesn’t take a whole lot to turn these cookies into CBD cookies.

Courtney León: “The only difference is that we’re infusing the coconut oil with CBD oil.”

Midtown Creamery has a bunch of tasty ice cream flavors, but we stopped by for their four CBD options: “Celebration Day” Cake Batter, Passion Fruit Sorbet, Cookie Mob and Red Velvet Brownie.

Isaac Fewer, Midtown Creamery: “Ice cream alone, ya know, brings relief to everyone. Everyone gets happy on it. But you add CBD to it, that’s a great balance.”

When making these special ice creams, they’re only adding in this small amount of the oil. That’s because it’s so easy for your body to process it.

Isaac Fewer: “Less is more, in that sense.”

A few minutes later, you’ve got yourself CBD ice cream, ready to go.

Elizabeth Gonzalez, customer: “I got the ‘Celebration Day’ CBD Ice Cream. It’s delicious! Great consistency. It’s good ice cream!”

FOR MORE INFO:

Plant Miami

105 NE 24th St.

Miami, FL 33137

(305) 814-5365

https://sacredspacemiami.com/pages/plant-miami

Courtney’s Cookies

https://www.courtneyscookies.com/

Midtown Creamery

2690 NE 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33137

(786) 536-2281

https://www.midtowncreamery.com/



