3 SoFlo businesses offer sweet desserts for Valentine’s Day

Look, people, it’s been a rough year. Roses and a regular ole’ box of chocolates just aren’t gonna cut it this Valentine’s Day. We should go big and bold for our loved ones, so Deco found foods that will melt your heart and tickle your tongue.

We all deserve a super sweet Valentine’s Day this year.

Right on cue, some SoFlo spots are pulling at our heartstrings with their delectable desserts.

Eat your heart out at Frohzen in the Design District.

Melissa Catra, Frohzen: “For Valentine’s this year, we’re offering heart-shaped Popsicles. When you bite into our Popsicles, all you taste is love.”

That love is Frohzen’s Ice Cream dipped in red, white chocolate glaze.

You can buy as many pops as you want, but this whole bouquet of them is oh, so pretty!

Lauren Mesa, customer: “I would prefer the Frohzen bouquet over flowers because it tastes good, and it’s still beautiful.”

You’ve got mail at Chez Bon Bon inside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Brielle Fratellone, Executive Pastry Chef, Chez Bon Bon: “Valentine’s Day at Chez Bon Bon, we are making mailboxes filled with love letters, so they’re tiny red velvet raspberry cakes that go inside the mailbox.”

The cake gets drenched in ooey, gooey red chocolate sauce goodness. Then, this next part is super cute.

Brielle Fratellone: “We finish them with a chocolate heart stamp.”

Pack it all up with some extra treats, and finally, there’s something good in the mail instead of bills and ads.

Sandi Cruz, customer: “It was absolutely delicious, very nice and moist. I like the layering of the different cakes, and the chocolate on top was amazing.”

Mini Donut World in Cooper City is looking at Valentine’s Day through rose-colored glasses.

Scott Perlman, Mini Donut World: “We have, in essence, created — with roses, the look of roses — our custom donuts, which are absolutely outstanding.”

What a beautiful bouquet this is!

Scott Perlman: “The donut bouquet is basically taking 12 to 13 donuts, and we’re putting them all together in one of our boxes, and it’s gonna be a great gift to give away.”

The frosting options are totally up to you. Hey, we even see the Deco logo on there! Deco is so romantic.

Michelle Giuliano, customer: “I’m always looking for unique ideas, and this place tops it all. I’ve never seen anything like it in my life.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Frohzen

151 NE 41st St., Suite 137

Miami, FL 33137

305-400-4660

frohzen-miami.com

Chez Bon Bon

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

4441 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

305-535-3283

www.fontainebleau.com/dining/casual-dining/miami-beach-cafes-bakeries

Mini Donut World

8763 Stirling Road

Cooper City, FL 33328

954-369-2301

www.minidonutworld.com

