3 Fisher Island properties up for sale offer exclusivity in America’s richest ZIP code

“A world apart.” Fisher Island has lived up to its slogan for three straight years now. Bloomberg keeps naming the small, private island america’s richest ZIP code, and you — yes, you — could live there! We took a tour to see what all the hype is about.

You are looking at the absolute cream of the crop, not only in Florida, but the entire country.

Elena Bluntzer, realtor, ONE Sotheby’s International Realty: “Bloomberg again for the third year in a row has qualified Fisher Island as America’s richest ZIP code.”

That’s because it has the highest concentration of ultra-wealthy residents.

Oprah, Julia Roberts and tennis superstars Boris Becker and Caroline Wozniacki have all called Fisher Island home.

Elena Bluntzer: “When they buy here, they’re not just buying a condominium. They’re buying a true lifestyle.”

That lifestyle includes luxury and privacy.

Elena Bluntzer: “You have to be invited or you have to be a resident to get onto the island.”

Deco got the VIP invite and took a ferry ride over to check out the island for ourselves.

It’s more or less a golf cart community.

Elena Bluntzer: “We have a 19 mph speed limit, so the lifestyle and the pace tends to slow down.”

Surprise, surprise, the condos are stunning.

Elena Bluntzer: “All of the condominiums are on the perimeter of the island, which means you’re always going to have a view.”

We toured the most glamorous properties currently on the market, like a five-bedroom, six-and-a-half bath home that’s listed at just over $9.5 million.

Elena Bluntzer: “This unit that we’re in now is one of the trophy properties of the island.”

Or how about this four-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath unit going for nearly $6 million?

Just next door, there’s availability inside Palazzo Del Sol.

Rose Marie Imino, Palazzo Del Sol: “Palazzo Del Sol is a beautiful building on Fisher Island with all the amenities of a six-star hotel.”

The condo we toured here is on the market for $13.9 million!

It’s a four-bed, four-and-a-half bath across nearly 5,000 square feet.

Rose Marie Imino: “High ceilings. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows. Stunning views.”

The island’s had the richest ZIP code title for three straight years now, so why not go for four or five or 10?

Elena Bluntzer: “I don’t see any reason why Fisher Island would not continue to be the number one richest ZIP code in America for a very long time to come.”

