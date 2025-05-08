(CNN) — Brad Arnold, the lead singer of the rock band 3 Doors Down, says he has been diagnosed with a form of kidney cancer.

Arnold shared the news in a video posted to his Instagram page Wednesday, saying he was diagnosed with stage 4 clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

He added that the cancer had metastasized into his lung.

“That’s not real good,” he said, adding that he has “no fear” and “sincerely am not scared of it at all.”

Clear cell renal cell carcinoma is the most common type of kidney cancer, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Arnold said because of his diagnosis, the band is canceling their upcoming tour.

3 Doors Down was set to embark on a tour starting on May 15 in Daytona Beach. All dates have since been removed from the band’s official website, with a video of Arnold’s announcement in its place.

Arnold asked his followers and listeners to “lift me up in prayer every chance you get” and joked that he should go listen to their 2008 song “It’s Not My Time.”

Creed singer Scott Stapp was among those who gave their support to Arnold in the comments section of his post.

“If anyone has the FAITH and STRENGTH to face this fight, it’s YOU brother,” Stapp wrote. “I think I can speak for all of us, we are lifting you up in prayer right now believing without doubt for your total healing!”

3 Doors Down formed in the mid-1990s, with Arnold as one of the founding members. The band is known for hit singles including “Here Without You,” “When I’m Gone” and “Kryptonite,” which peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 in the No. 3 spot.

