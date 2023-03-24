MIAMI (WSVN) - Large crowds have begun to descend on downtown Miami as Ultra Music Festival got underway.

The three-day event kicked off Friday, with more than 165,000 people expected to attend the event.

Doors to the venue opened at 4 p.m.

“This is the first we’ve ever, ever, ever gone to Ultra in Miami,” said an attendee. “It took 10 years after we moved out of Florida to come back and have a good time.”

Whether attendees are first-timers or Ultra veterans, organizers said the three-day festival won’t disappoint.

“We kind of bought the tickets on an impulsive buy, and we’re all college students, and we haven’t had a break in a long time,” said another attendee.

Miami Beach will also be packed this weekend with spring breakers. There will be lots of Miami Music Week events that people can enjoy.

City commissioners opted against imposing a curfew this weekend in South Beach, but they voted to have liquor stores close by 6 p.m. through Sunday. That’s in response to the recent violent and deadly weekend along Ocean Drive.

“Enjoy Ultra and stay as safe as possible,” a Miami Beach Police officer said.

Back in Miami, there will be plenty of police officers throughout and around the Ultra venue.

Among other big events happening this weekend is the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Saturday night, the Miami Heat will be playing feet away from the Ultra stages.

“If you see something, say something. All that means is if you see something a little suspicious, flag down an officer,” a Miami Police officer said in a video posted to Twitter. “Officers are going to be on post all throughout the event.”

Drivers not attending the special events are advised to avoid the areas since there are several road closures in place throughout the weekend.

