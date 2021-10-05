A good deli sandwich has meat piled high. Pastrami, roast beef, corned beef… yum!

Back in the day, delis were all over South Florida, they went by way of the beeper and the VHS tape.

But they’re back in a deli resurgence. Broward is taking a bite out of delis.

Deco put on a bib, loosened our belts, and checked ’em out.

Our tasty trip kicks off in Fort Lauderdale.

Kraft Bistro Deli combines two great ideas under one roof.

Paul Hugo: “Up to four o’clock, we’re a deli. And starting at four o’clock, we start our bistro menu, which is our dinner menu.”

Why not just offer a deli menu all the time?

Paul Hugo: “We have 4,000 square feet here. It’s too large for just deli, and I’ve got a great chef, and I’ve got great staff, and I just had to do what I’m doing. It just was needed here.”

Old favorites like matzo ball soup and pastrami on rye with mustard are available all day long, but when it’s bistro time, things get fancy.

The eggplant tower, sesame encrusted salmon with mango salsa, and filet gorgonzola with fingerling potatoes rule the night.

Kraft Bistro Deli is a cool place to chow down.

Customer: “The service is incredible, and I really, really think that this place is such a hit, and it’s such a hidden gem that everybody should know about.”

In Wilton Manors, Papa Duke’s will have you feeling like family.

Chip Meeker: “Papa Duke’s is a community place to get fresh food.”

It’s deli their way.

Chip Meeker: “One of the sandwiches we have that we put a twist on is corned beef. Typically, it’s Swiss and mustard. Here at Papa Duke’s, we do a Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, warm corned beef, and coleslaw.”

You’ll be drunk with happiness after the drunken brisket. It’s booze-free, but full of flavor.

Chip Meeker: “The name originated from being drunk many years ago with friends.”

Any way you slice it, Papa Duke’s is dishing out deliciousness.

Travis Pyle: “It’s classic sandwiches, with a little spin.”

Grampa’s Cafe Bagels Deli and Bakery is bringing deli delights to Dania Beach.

The restaurant closed last year, but it’s back and better than ever.

Mark Fried: “Grampa’s has been a famous icon in Dania Beach for a long time. We bought the place. We turned it into a bagel bakery deli.”

Their bagels are the real deal.

Mark Fried: “Our bagels are New York bagel style. We hand dip them so you get more seeds on our bagels.”

There’s lox to eat at Grampa’s.

From the corned beef sandwich to the pastrami, you won’t leave hungry!

Mark Fried: “There’s at least 8 to 9 ounces on every sandwich. I’d like to see someone finish one.”

Grampa’s is serving the food you know and love.

Marilita Dozier: “The food is actually very tasty, very light, the food is authentically real.”



FOR MORE INFO:

Kraft Bistro and Deli

2701 E Oakland Boulevard

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306

954-669-1000

https://kraftbistrodeli.com/

Papa Duke’s Deli

1952 Wilton Drive

Wilton Manors, FL 33305

954-530-4914

https://www.papadukeswm.com/

Grampa’s Cafe Bagels Bakery and Deli

17 SW 1st St.

Dania Beach, FL 33004

954-923-2163

https://www.grampascafe.com/

