28th Florida Renaissance fest holds court at Deerfield Beach park

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians got to experience a blast from the medieval past in Deerfield Beach.

The 28th annual Florida Renaissance Festival took patrons of all ages back to the time of knights, jesters and pirates this holiday weekend.

The festival is serving up historical reenactments, entertainment and fun for the whole family.

“It’s the fair, man. I’m here every year. It’s the best place. You get to dress up and act like ourselves,” said a reveler dressed like a pirate.

“It takes you back to, like, the old school, how things were back then,” said another reveler. “You know, it’s neat to come out here and check it out for once.”

The Florida Renaissance Festival is far from over. It’s taking over Quiet Waters Park every weekend until March 22.

