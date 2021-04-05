27th Screen Actors Guild Awards Recap

Plenty of kids were Easter egg hunting over the weekend, but celebs were after a different kind of prize: Oscar gold!

But the road to the Oscars is paved with other award shows and trophies, like this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.

No host, no problem!

The 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards kept it short and sweet with a one-hour, pre-recorded ceremony.

Netflix’s “The Crown” took home Outstanding Drama Series, and star Gillian Anderson won Female Actor In A Drama Series.

Jason Bateman won Male Actor for his role in “Ozark.”

Jason Bateman: “The biggest thank-yous go to the healthcare workers that have tended to us all during this last year, and the miracle work from scientists that have given us the vaccine.”

“Schitt’s Creek” took Comedy Series, while star Catherine O’Hara grabbed Female Actor In A Comedy Series.

Jason Sudeikis earned Male Actor in a Comedy Series for “Ted Lasso.”

Over on the film side…

Viola Davis received Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.

Viola Davis: “Thank you, August, for leaving a legacy to actors of color that we can relish the rest of our lives.”

The late Chadwick Boseman also won for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. His wife accepted on his behalf.

Simone Ledward Boseman: “‘If you see the world unbalanced, be a crusader that pushes heavily on the seesaw of the mind.’ That’s a quote by Chadwick Boseman.”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” took home one of the biggest awards: Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Frank Langella: “We owe a debt of thanks to the voices of the Chicago 7 and, most especially, Aaron Sorkin.”

