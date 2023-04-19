Similar to the saying “there’s an app for that,” in SoFlo, you can say, “there’s a festival for that.” From music to pet to, of course, food festivals, we’ve got it all, so if you find yourself lost on the northern part of SoFlo we call Fort Lauderdale, and you don’t know where to eat, there is a festival for that.

Gear up for some great eats and pours, because it’s all going down at this year’s Las Olas Wine and Food Festival.

Jodi Tanner: “This is the creme de la creme. This is not just your regular meals and dinners around town.”

The festival is closing down the Boulevard this Friday because…

Jodi Tanner: “There’s going to be so much food, so many different types of wine and spirits to be tested and tasted. There’s going to a lot of swag.”

Abiaka at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood wants to tempt your tastebuds.

Chef Tram Vu, Abiaka: “For this event, we are preparing a slow braised short rib tacos, and we’ll be including the avocado crema. We sear it first, and then we braise it for 48 hours, so it’s like slow braised.”

For dessert, they’re sticking with a taco theme.

Chef Jason Morale, Abiaka: “We’re going to have the dessert taco. It’s going to be a roasted corn ganache with a Valrhona dulce de leche mousse filling with a sweet corn cookie that we rouche in milk chocolate with candied hazelnut and also garnish with some caramel corn.”

Chef Michael Ferraro, Timpano: “We’re at Timpano on Las Olas where we do a refined spin on classic Italian food in a beautiful environment.”

This year, they’re taking weather into consideration on what tasty eats to share.

Chef Michael Ferraro: “So we’re going to be preparing a ratatouille al pesto since we’ll be serving this dish outside, we wanted to have something that is fitting for a warm day in Fort Lauderdale.”

This fiesta will solve all your food commitment issues…

Jodi Tanner: “It’s something to come and have fun with your friends, bring your family. It’s literally something you don’t want to miss. You gotta come check it out.”

One hundred percent of the money raised goes to the American Lung Association.

