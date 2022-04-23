FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A section of downtown Fort Lauderdale turned into a foodie’s paradise, and it was all for a good cause.

The 26th Las Olas Wine and Food Festival was held between Southeast Sixth and 11th avenues, Friday night.

Guests were able to try dishes from 40 of South Florida’s finest restaurants and drinks from more than 200 wineries and breweries.

The money raised at the event will go toward the American Lung Association’s efforts to find a cure for lung cancer.

