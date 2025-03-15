HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - More than two dozen South Florida students experienced the bucket-list experience of singing backup to the legendary rock band Foreigner.

It was a dream come true for 25 students from School of Rock locations across Broward County who not only got to share the Hard Rock Live stage with the rockers but performed with them as well, Thursday night.

The students helped the band perform the 1984 power ballad “I Want to Know What Love Is,” off the album “Agent Provocateur.”

The talented group won this opportunity after they entered a radio contest.

Burny Pelsmajer, the owner of School of Rock Broward County, told 7News how all the pieces fell into place.

“Over the years, Foreigner puts out these radio contests and different contests to have student choirs perform with them, and we’ve seen this happen in the past, so we saw it, and we just made a video and submitted it to them, and they chose us.”

The students, who have been practicing for the big moment, found out about the gig last week.

“We had the audition, and we weren’t really sure if it was going to happen, and [Burny] was like, ‘So we got accepted, and I was like, ‘Oh, like we’re actually doing it now.’ I was like, ‘OK, cool,'” said School of Rock student Ravi Rodriguez.

“[Foreigner is] a great band, legend. My parents, like, everyone in my family knows them, and it’s a great honor,” said School of Rock student Antonia Albornoz.

Foreigner may be from another generation, but these students have studied the significance of the band.

“I know ‘Cold As Ice,’ and I know ‘Juke Box Hero,'” said School of Rock student Noah Markow.

Foreigner has shown love to fans for decades. This week, the band gave these up-and-coming South Florida musicians a chance to shine, as well as a chance to know “what love is.”

Foreigner played at Hard Rock Live for one night only. The students said they had a great time.

