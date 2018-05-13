KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Key West celebrated its 23rd annual Songwriters Festival this weekend.

Thousands gathered on Duval Street for over 50 shows featuring 200 chart-topping hitmakers, talented newcomers and other performing songwriters.

Platinum-selling recording artist Tyler Farr praised the event for drawing talent across several genres. “Just the love of music and the atmosphere in Key West, I really think is what brings them here,” he said.

The five-day event allowed guests to hear a variety of music, from country rock to blues and jazz.

