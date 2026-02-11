MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A major maritime event has sailed into town this week, bringing with it “yachts” to do.

The skies were blue and the sun was shining as the 2026 Miami International Boat Show kicked off with a ribbon-cutting atop the iconic Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, Wednesday morning.

The event, recognized as one of the world’s most renowned and high-profile boat shows is back for its 85th year. Organizers said it is set to draw around 100,000 visitors to its Miami and Miami Beach locations, Wednesday through Sunday.

This year’s show locations are the following:

Miami Beach Yacht Collection, along the 4700 block of Collins Avenue, near the Fontainebleau

Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Drive

Sailor’s Cove, IGY Yacht Haven Grande Miami, 838 MacArthur Causeway

Progressive Boat Show Experience, Pride Park, 1809 Meridian Avenue

The annual event is set to feature everything from kayaks to luxury yachts, as well as the latest products and aquatic innovations, making the Magic City the ideal location.

“It’s the tradition. The show has been here a long time, obviously 85 years but, you know, Miami, I mean, you look at the waterways and the bay and the fabulous opportunity,” said Andrew Doole, president of the U.S. Boat Shows by Informa Markets. “[There are] all the people that have moved here since COVID, you know, so you’ve got a lot of people that have moved from the Northeast or California, they’ve come down here and, you know, you’re going to embrace going out in a boat or playing golf, right? So, I mean, I think it’s a fantastic opportunity.”

Organizers said the event is more than just fun in the sun, because the economic impact that the boat show has on Miami is three times as the Super Bowl.

