MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands of electronic dance music fans sang into the night as the 2024 Ultra Music Festival headed into its final hours with some traffic headaches and in less chaotic fashion than recent years despite a soggy start.

7News cameras captured City of Miami Police officers directing traffic at the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Fifth Street, Sunday night.

“Looks not – no bueno,” said an onlooker when asked to comment on the traffic congestion.

The bumper-to-bumper mess at around 8 p.m. was also due to a Miami Heat game taking place as Day 3 of Ultra continued to draw crowds at Bayfront Park.

Hundreds of people left the Kaseya Center in hopes of beating the onslaught of festivalgoers expected to leave next door.

“So much, so much traffic,” said Joseph Acosta, who is visiting from Cleveland to see his Cavaliers take on the Heat.

But Acosta said he doesn’t mind the traffic.

“It was all worth it. I mean, you hear the music in the background, the game, the people. It was awesome,” he said.

Even with the amount of people causing backups in the Magic City, first responders had it under control. It wasn’t the traffic nightmare many expected.

“We have a host of officers out here, and from other agencies that are working under our umbrella, to help us out,” said Miami Police Capt. Freddie Cruz. “This is one of the biggest events that we work every year. It’s three days, and we’ve got to keep in mind that we have other events going on, so it poses a little bit of a challenge to us with traffic, but we are ready.”

To date, police said, Ultra has been a success. They have reported only four Ultra-related arrests made throughout the weekend.

Fire rescue crews, meanwhile, transported a few patients.

A man who spoke with 7News said he attended both Ultra and the basketball game.

“It could have been harder,” he said.

But, with the flashing traffic and Ultra lights, these fans can’t wait for next year.

When asked to name her favorite of the three days, a fan replied, “Maybe today.”

“Maybe today’s the day,” said another attendee.

