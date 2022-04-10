MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Pride Week came to a close this weekend with a diverse array of festivities.

The annual event’s famous Pride parade took over Ocean Drive, Sunday afternoon.

7’s Ethan Calloway and Alex Miranda were on hand for the occasion.

The parade was followed by a Pride Festival at Lummus Park.

Miami Beach Pride celebrates the passion and foundation for the LGBTQ community.

For some, it’s a way to offer support to those who may need it.

“Maybe I saved someone’s life, because maybe there’s some 20-year-old, 16-year-old out there that was thinking of, ‘I don’t want to be like this,'” said Miami Beach Pride chairman Bruce Horwich, “and they see that there’s people enjoying themselves, and it’s OK to be gay.”

Organizers are already looking ahead to 2023, when they celebrate 15 years.

